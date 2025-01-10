Previous
Josh had a barbary branch get tangled up inside the baler yesterday, so today Bob came to check it was ok. Bob retired a couple of years ago, and is somewhat of a legend - he can fix anything mechanical it seems.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Peter ace
Fortunately there is always someone around that can fix it Dianne, well captured image proving the point:)
January 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
Boys and their toys.
January 10th, 2025  
