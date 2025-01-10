Sign up
Bob
Josh had a barbary branch get tangled up inside the baler yesterday, so today Bob came to check it was ok. Bob retired a couple of years ago, and is somewhat of a legend - he can fix anything mechanical it seems.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Peter
ace
Fortunately there is always someone around that can fix it Dianne, well captured image proving the point:)
January 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
Boys and their toys.
January 10th, 2025
