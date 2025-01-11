Previous
Karangahake Gorge by dide
Photo 4031

Karangahake Gorge

A group of family cycled through the Karangahake Gorge today. We started and finished at Waihi. Little Quinn loved it too. About a 30 km easy round trip on an old rail trail, including a 1km long tunnel.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
Fit, healthy and happy
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact