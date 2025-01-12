Sign up
Photo 4032
Waikino train
We stayed opposite the Waihi train station last night after our bike ride. Jodi and Quinn camped too. Quinn was fascinated by the train, so this morning we had a ride on it to Waikino. Quinn loved it.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Dianne
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
12th January 2025 9:55am
Tags
train
,
waikino
,
karangahake-gorge
Diana
ace
such a lovely story telling shot and a neat little train.
January 12th, 2025
