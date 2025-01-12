Previous
Waikino train by dide
Photo 4032

Waikino train

We stayed opposite the Waihi train station last night after our bike ride. Jodi and Quinn camped too. Quinn was fascinated by the train, so this morning we had a ride on it to Waikino. Quinn loved it.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
Diana ace
such a lovely story telling shot and a neat little train.
January 12th, 2025  
