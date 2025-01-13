Previous
Next
The Haunted House by dide
Photo 4033

The Haunted House

This sweet little cottage is near to where we camped at Christmas. When the kids were young, they always called it the 'Haunted House'. We still call it that now... In fact, it was one of the original homesteads for the family that farmed here.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact