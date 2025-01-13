Sign up
Photo 4033
The Haunted House
This sweet little cottage is near to where we camped at Christmas. When the kids were young, they always called it the 'Haunted House'. We still call it that now... In fact, it was one of the original homesteads for the family that farmed here.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
Views
4
1
365
Canon EOS 6D
24th December 2024 9:10am
house
,
homestead
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
