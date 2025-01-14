Previous
Summertime! by dide
Summertime!

I had a lovely day today looking after a 9, 4 and 2 year old. It was pretty hot in the afternoon, so the kids were happy to play under the sprinklers and then with the hose. Great summertime fun.
Dianne

