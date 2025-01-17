Previous
Smile! by dide
Photo 4037

Smile!

It's a while since RM has featured here. In this shot, she is standing just over the hill which makes the kikuyu grass look even longer. She's a gentle giant, unless she has a newborn calf at foot.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot. Love the red tag!
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact