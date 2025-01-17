Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4037
Smile!
It's a while since RM has featured here. In this shot, she is standing just over the hill which makes the kikuyu grass look even longer. She's a gentle giant, unless she has a newborn calf at foot.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4037
photos
158
followers
111
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th January 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
cow
,
farm
,
rm
,
texan-longhorn
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great shot. Love the red tag!
January 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close