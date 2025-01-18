Previous
Fresh produce by dide
Photo 4038

Fresh produce

I have two small veggie gardens and we get lots of goodies from them. This image is really just to show that some peas finally made it to the kitchen... They usually get eaten fresh out of the garden - the grandkids love them!
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
Photo Details

