Photo 4040
Happy little chappie.
Quinn absolutely loves going on the bike with his mum and exploring different areas. Here we are nearly at the end of a 30 km bike ride and he's still singing!
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
grandson
,
biking
,
karangahake-gorge
