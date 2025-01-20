Previous
Happy little chappie. by dide
Photo 4040

Happy little chappie.

Quinn absolutely loves going on the bike with his mum and exploring different areas. Here we are nearly at the end of a 30 km bike ride and he's still singing!
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Dianne

dide
