Previous
Toto by dide
Photo 4041

Toto

I was in the city today looking after the grandkids. Most of the day it was raining and overcast, so we spent lots of time inside. Toto had been out with a dog walker and came home wet and smelling like a wet sheep...
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I can remember that dog smell! The breed looks like the lost or stolen one that is on FB forever - https://www.facebook.com/groups/727891012770524
Bear, a Lakeland Terrier.
January 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
This is how my hair looks in the rain
January 21st, 2025  
Dianne ace
@onewing ha - curls! Bet it doesn’t smell like this though…
January 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
January 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact