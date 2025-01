Hilltop View

Driving through the central North Island today, there were lots of gorgeous old farm buildings. We couldn't easily stop in the van on the busy roads, so I have a heap of images that were shot as we drove by. This one was shot out the driver's window from the passenger's seat, so was a bit tricky, hence it isn't terribly clear...

The Desert Road is closed for maintenance, so we travelled down the western side of the mountains for a change.