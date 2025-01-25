Previous
Seascape by dide
Seascape

This beautiful seascape minimalistic image was taken today as we crossed Cook Strait on the ferry from Wellington to Picton. It was very windy out in the strait, but the sea was really calm.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful.
January 25th, 2025  
