Previous
Photo 4045
Seascape
This beautiful seascape minimalistic image was taken today as we crossed Cook Strait on the ferry from Wellington to Picton. It was very windy out in the strait, but the sea was really calm.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
holiday
ferry
wellington
picton
cook-strait
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
January 25th, 2025
