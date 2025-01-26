A relaxing day

We've had such a relaxing day today. We stayed at the Wairua River mouth last night and Chook went fishing today off the beach. I have had a couple of bike rides (totalling around 30 kms), done lots of reading and we travelled 10 km to the next camping spot at the Blenheim Racetrack.It's been a very mild, windless day, unlike up north in NZ where a tornado struck the small town of Mangawhai and caused lots of damage. My sister lives there, but their property was unharmed. Two people were admitted to hospital (one was apparently sucked up out of her bed during the tornado).