Wine Country by dide
Wine Country

We are staying in a wine growing district and have been cycling past vineyards as we explore on our bikes. I wonder if this what the rows of vines look like after a glass or two too many?
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Dianne

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha!! wonderful , please be careful while in charge of your bicycles !!!!
January 27th, 2025  
Christina ace
Haha what would the road be looking like!
January 27th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... was wondering about - love the effect!
January 27th, 2025  
