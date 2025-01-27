Sign up
Previous
Photo 4047
Wine Country
We are staying in a wine growing district and have been cycling past vineyards as we explore on our bikes. I wonder if this what the rows of vines look like after a glass or two too many?
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
3
3
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4047
photos
158
followers
111
following
1108% complete
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
26th January 2025 8:43pm
Tags
holiday
,
vineyards
,
marlborough
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha!! wonderful , please be careful while in charge of your bicycles !!!!
January 27th, 2025
Christina
ace
Haha what would the road be looking like!
January 27th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... was wondering about - love the effect!
January 27th, 2025
