Ward Beach

We travelled a couple of hours today to get to Kaikoura. On the way, we stopped at Ward Beach for lunch and were just in time to see the cray boats coming in to shore. They are towed up the beach on bulldozers, so I will show images of this some time. It’s very dry in this area - only green bits are the vineyards.

We had issues with a tyre in the van the other day and had to have the spare put on. So this morning, we had 4 new tyres put on the back wheels, so there shouldn't be any issues for a very long time!