Ward Beach by dide
Photo 4048

Ward Beach

We travelled a couple of hours today to get to Kaikoura. On the way, we stopped at Ward Beach for lunch and were just in time to see the cray boats coming in to shore. They are towed up the beach on bulldozers, so I will show images of this some time. It’s very dry in this area - only green bits are the vineyards.
We had issues with a tyre in the van the other day and had to have the spare put on. So this morning, we had 4 new tyres put on the back wheels, so there shouldn't be any issues for a very long time!
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Dianne

chikadnz ace
Great use of your motorhome to show how big that hill is! I'm following your South Island travels with interest, as we have family there and hope to visit again later this year. Sorry to hear you had tyre problems, but sounds like it's all sorted now.
January 28th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@chikadnz we’re not going far this year, mainly just east coast to Christchurch. Travelling slowly and doing lots of biking about the place.
January 28th, 2025  
