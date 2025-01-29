The Kaikōura trail

We are staying in Kaikōura and today we cycled the trail. It was fun and graded easy to intermediate. Lots of differing terrain - sealed roads, shingle roads, narrow tracks through the bush and a couple of small stream crossings. We started off in drizzly rain, but the day got hotter and sunnier by the time we finished. It didn't take us too long to do 42km.

Tonight Chook had blue cod and chips for dinner, as we are close to a chippy shop. Kaikōura - kai meaning food and kōura means crayfish. Crays are very expensive, so he didn't bother with one of them!