St James Cycleway

We explored different country today, after getting us and our bikes shuttled to the start of the trail. We were thankful for this decision because part of the 13 km road trip in was a very steep 7 km incline on a rutted shingle road. Once on the cycleway, we did a nice 15 km up one valley then down another. It’s beautiful up in the mountains. We then cycled back down the shingle road into town (Hanmer). A very easy return, as for 7 km we didn’t even need to pedal - but we were needing to use our brakes as the road was too dangerous and rocky to speed down.