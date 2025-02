Amberley Beach

We are back out on the east coast and staying at Amberley Beach Golf Club. We are the only ones staying in a large grassy area. Chook has tried for fish again, but with not much success. He did catch two quad bikes though... they came racing along the beach and although he tried to wave to stop them, their wheels tangled in the line. After cutting the line and untangling them, they continued on their speedy way.