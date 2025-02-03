The Rivermouth

It seemed everyone was off fishing today in the sunshine. This is the mouth of the Waimakariri River and we are staying in the Kairaki Holiday Park just next to the river. Chook watched the fishers trying for salmon and kahawai and nobody seemed to be having any luck. So instead of fishing, we went on a bike ride - a 10 km loop into town and back down the river, then 15km return to Woodend Beach. It was really hot, but a lot of the trail was though a pine plantation, where it was lovely and cool.