Little River Trail

Jesse dropped us off at the beginning of the Little River Trail today, so we could cycle back to Christchurch to where we had left the van. It was an overcast day and a nice temperature for cycling the 52 km flat trail. It is mostly an old disused railway line and in a rural setting. We did have to stop and wait while a herd of 400 cows wandered up towards the milking shed. There's even an image of me... top left. A nice way to explore the countryside.