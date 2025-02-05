National Equestrian Centre

We are staying just out of Christchurch City, at the Equestrian Centre. There are a few horses and rigs out the back, but the area we are in is very quiet, with only two other vans. The centre has 250 acres of land, and is preparing for the South Island Dressage Championships in a couple of days. I imagine it will be extremely busy then!

Today we explored the nearby forest on our bikes and did lots of trails through the trees and out to the river. Across the road is the Orana Wildlife Park, so hopefully the monkeys and lions all sleep well and don't keep us awake.