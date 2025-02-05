Previous
National Equestrian Centre by dide
Photo 4056

National Equestrian Centre

We are staying just out of Christchurch City, at the Equestrian Centre. There are a few horses and rigs out the back, but the area we are in is very quiet, with only two other vans. The centre has 250 acres of land, and is preparing for the South Island Dressage Championships in a couple of days. I imagine it will be extremely busy then!
Today we explored the nearby forest on our bikes and did lots of trails through the trees and out to the river. Across the road is the Orana Wildlife Park, so hopefully the monkeys and lions all sleep well and don't keep us awake.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Dianne

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
February 5th, 2025  
