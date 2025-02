Christchurch

A great day exploring the city today. We met up with friends for coffee, then cycled back to the campground, following the Avon River for a lot of the way. The statue is Robert Falcon Scott, the famous Antarctic explorer. Chinese New Year celebrations in town tonight, and looked like a great display was being set up. 38 km cycling on very flat cycleways or cycle lanes. Christchurch is a very cycle friendly city.