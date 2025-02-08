The Longest Day

What a day! Jesse was competing in the Coast to Coast multisport event today. He began at 6 am on the west coast of the South Island and finished in 12 hours and 47 minutes, arriving on the east coast in Christchurch. A total of 243 km - cycling, mountain terrain running and kayaking. He came in 10th in the elite men's category and 13th overall to cross the finish line. This is the third time he has competed, but the first time to do the one day event. Needless to say, we were very proud of his efforts after months of training.The bottom right photo is Jesse and his support team (Chad and Katelyn) who had the job of making sure all the right food, shoes, bike, kayak etc were all ready for him at the transitions.