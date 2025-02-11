Previous
Leading lines by dide
Photo 4062

Leading lines

One of the camera club subjects is 'leading lines', so today as we were travelling to Picton, I was riding shotgun with my camera at the ready! The hills are brown and the only real green is the grapevines.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Dianne

