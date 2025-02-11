Sign up
Photo 4062
Leading lines
One of the camera club subjects is 'leading lines', so today as we were travelling to Picton, I was riding shotgun with my camera at the ready! The hills are brown and the only real green is the grapevines.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
green
lines
holiday
grapevines
leading-lines
