Trains

We are staying in a little retro motorcamp in Picton. It has very old, but clean facilities and is really quiet, apart from the trains (about 10 a day) that go overhead on the viaduct. The trains are usually goods trains, carrying loads ready to go onto the ferry to the North Island, or receiving stock to transfer to the South. We don't mind the noise and there were only two trains overnight last night. Parked next to us are two train enthusiasts. It's funny to watch the mad scramble to grab camera gear and get pics as each train goes by!