Coastal Walkway

We have been holidaying on the east coast of the South Island, and now on the west coast of the North. This is part of the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway. It starts off at the Port, follows the coastline through the city, then a bit of rural before the small town of Bell Block. It is 13 km one way and such an asset to the city. This morning I cycled the length of it and was taken back by how dry the paddocks were. It was quiet on this bit, but as I returned to the city, I met heaps of runners doing a 5km park run.