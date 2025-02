Cicada

I love finding cicada shells on the trunks of trees. They especially like to climb up and hatch out on the trunk of our apricot/plum tree. What is unusual about this one is that it climbed up a fence post, then along the wire before the adult emerged from the shell. This was day one of our holiday at a park over garden place just out of Te Kuiti (Aramati Gardens). This image might even meet the Camera Club criteria for leading lines.