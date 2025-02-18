Previous
More leading lines by dide
Photo 4069

More leading lines

An image taken while we were driving along the Kaikōura Coastline in the west of the South Island. It is nice to see the railway line leading your eyes into the car as it follows the lines over the hill in the road.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Oh this is fabulous!
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact