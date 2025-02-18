Sign up
Photo 4069
More leading lines
An image taken while we were driving along the Kaikōura Coastline in the west of the South Island. It is nice to see the railway line leading your eyes into the car as it follows the lines over the hill in the road.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
road
,
lines
,
railway
,
holiday
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh this is fabulous!
February 18th, 2025
