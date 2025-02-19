Previous
Oh no! by dide
Photo 4070

Oh no!

Looks like our van is about to be scooped up by a big bulldozer!
Ward Beach, where we had been watching the bulldozers and trailers bring in the cray fishing boats.
Dianne

I feel as though I want to shout the old pantomime line "behind you" ha ha. Well spotted
February 19th, 2025  
Makes your van look so small! Great capture.
February 19th, 2025  
