Previous
Photo 4071
Cray boat retrieval
Ward Beach where the bulldozers are used to retrieve the cray boats. It was a very slick operation and we were lucky to be there at just the right time. The boat comes roaring into the beach and straight up onto the trailer.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4071
photos
158
followers
111
following
1115% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th January 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
bulldozer
,
boat
,
crayfish
,
ward-beach
Dianne
ace
Here we are
@louannwarren
- a photo of the small bulldozer bringing in the cray boat.
February 20th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
You bet you got cray fish shots too.
February 20th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
That would take some skill. Nice capture.
February 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
