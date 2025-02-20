Cray boat retrieval

Previous
Ward Beach where the bulldozers are used to retrieve the cray boats. It was a very slick operation and we were lucky to be there at just the right time. The boat comes roaring into the beach and straight up onto the trailer.
Here we are @louannwarren - a photo of the small bulldozer bringing in the cray boat.
You bet you got cray fish shots too.
That would take some skill. Nice capture.
