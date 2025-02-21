Sign up
Previous
Photo 4072
Hanmer Forest Park
When we were in Hanmer, we spent ages in the Forest Park, mostly cycling around the tracks. On the second day, we explored an area that was for walking only and found all these neat animals carved out of wood.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4065
4066
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
21st February 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
holiday
,
carving
,
forest
,
hammer
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love the one top left! ;-) Super collage of sculptures +1.
February 21st, 2025
