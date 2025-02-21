Previous
Hanmer Forest Park by dide
Photo 4072

Hanmer Forest Park

When we were in Hanmer, we spent ages in the Forest Park, mostly cycling around the tracks. On the second day, we explored an area that was for walking only and found all these neat animals carved out of wood.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
Love the one top left! ;-) Super collage of sculptures +1.
February 21st, 2025  
