‘Blister Sisters’ Race Team by dide
‘Blister Sisters’ Race Team

This is not my image but I wanted to use it to acknowledge the great effort these four put in today. Brooke (left) and the team entered a Spirited Women adventure challenge. It involved navigating cross country, cycling, kayaking and extra challenges along the way. It was held in Central Otago in the South Island. They were out on the course for about 9 and a half hours. The team had a choice of ‘easy’, ‘medium’ or ‘experienced’ and opted for the medium. I’m very proud of Brooke and the team as they juggled parenting and work commitments so they could find time to train.
Dianne

@dide
