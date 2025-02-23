Grahams Beach

We were away in our van overnight to a local beach (about 35 minutes up the peninsula). A few minutes after we arrived, Chook was in his happy place, surf casting off the beach, and I was off exploring on the bike. A great place to stay - called a POP (park over property). Pizza and salad for dinner, a quiet evening and another bike ride this morning. Well, I say quiet evening... we were right under the flight path for planes taking off from Auckland Airport - but not too many and interesting to watch.