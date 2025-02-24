Previous
Break Time by dide
Break Time

This time of the year is extra busy for the agricultural contractors as they harvest the maize. The whole plant and cob all get chopped at once and made into silage. We field the odd call from Josh, "Can you please bring dinner out to the paddock?" If there is enough time, they get a home cooked meal, otherwise it is kebabs, fish and chips, Indian takeout or pizza. Last night it was salad, bacon and egg pie and mashed potatoes. Tonight it is bought kebabs. I also spent 2 hours in the maize paddock today with Quinn - getting his fill of harvesters, tractors and trucks, as he watched all the activities with great interest.
Dianne

Diana ace
What a lovely capture of all the different harvest machines. How wonderful that you treat them to dinner and could spend some time with your little farmer in the making.
February 24th, 2025  
