Previous
Photo 4077
Waiting for dad
Quinn watching and waiting for dad as he returns with the empty trailer, ready for another load of maize silage.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
harvest
,
grandson
,
maize
,
silage
