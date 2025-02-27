More of the same...

Previous
We were delivering dinner to the maize team this evening and the light was gorgeous. Lots of dust around made it even more interesting from a photographers point of view. This is a farm out on the peninsula, overlooking the Manukau Harbour.
Dianne

Peter ace
Lovely collage telling the story perfectly Dianne each image beautifully captured, Fav:)
February 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great collage
February 27th, 2025  
