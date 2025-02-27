Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4078
More of the same...
We were delivering dinner to the maize team this evening and the light was gorgeous. Lots of dust around made it even more interesting from a photographers point of view. This is a farm out on the peninsula, overlooking the Manukau Harbour.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4078
photos
158
followers
111
following
1117% complete
View this month »
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
4078
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
27th February 2025 9:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
harvest
,
maize
Peter
ace
Lovely collage telling the story perfectly Dianne each image beautifully captured, Fav:)
February 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great collage
February 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close