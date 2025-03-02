Previous
Best grandad award by dide
Photo 4081

Best grandad award

We’ve had a lovely relaxed day with the three grandies today. Here is Chook, lying in the shade, being sat on, having a toy harvester driven over his head, dog next to him and other grandchild running up to join the fun. A great day with happy kids.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact