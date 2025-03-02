Sign up
Previous
Photo 4081
Best grandad award
We’ve had a lovely relaxed day with the three grandies today. Here is Chook, lying in the shade, being sat on, having a toy harvester driven over his head, dog next to him and other grandchild running up to join the fun. A great day with happy kids.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Dianne
4074
4075
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
Tags
fun
,
grandchildren
,
grandkids
