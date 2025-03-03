Previous
Farm work by dide
Farm work

These three lovely kids have had a busy day making ‘silage’. Load after load has been put onto the truck and carted away across the lawn. I love their creative play!
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Dianne


@dide
Joan Robillard
Farmers in the making
March 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh , so busy !
March 3rd, 2025  
Peter
Wonderful creative play image Dianne one to show them when they are adults:)
March 3rd, 2025  
