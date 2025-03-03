Sign up
Previous
Photo 4082
Farm work
These three lovely kids have had a busy day making ‘silage’. Load after load has been put onto the truck and carted away across the lawn. I love their creative play!
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
3
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4082
photos
158
followers
111
following
1118% complete
View this month »
4075
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd March 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
play
,
farm
,
grandkids
Joan Robillard
ace
Farmers in the making
March 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , so busy !
March 3rd, 2025
Peter
ace
Wonderful creative play image Dianne one to show them when they are adults:)
March 3rd, 2025
