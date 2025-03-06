Previous
This sweet little crib (bach or beach house) was at Gore Bay on the east coast of the South Island. I really liked the iron cladding and would have loved to have had a look inside.
Dianne

l.eggzy (Linda) ace
What a cute little cottage, love the colours & textures in the corrugated iron
March 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2025  
