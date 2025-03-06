Sign up
Previous
Photo 4085
Number 30
This sweet little crib (bach or beach house) was at Gore Bay on the east coast of the South Island. I really liked the iron cladding and would have loved to have had a look inside.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
2
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th February 2025 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bach
,
crib
,
beach-house
,
gore-bay
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
What a cute little cottage, love the colours & textures in the corrugated iron
March 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2025
