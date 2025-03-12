Sign up
Photo 4091
Safety boots??
I had to laugh the other evening when we took dinner to the maize harvesting crew. One of the tractor drivers was wearing socks and crocks. Looked so funny when all the others had work boots on!
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
socks
,
rural
,
farm
,
crocks
julia
ace
They do match though..
March 12th, 2025
