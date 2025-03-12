Previous
Safety boots??

I had to laugh the other evening when we took dinner to the maize harvesting crew. One of the tractor drivers was wearing socks and crocks. Looked so funny when all the others had work boots on!
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Dianne

julia ace
They do match though..
March 12th, 2025  
