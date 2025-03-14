Sign up
Previous
Photo 4093
In the fog
We started the day with a beautiful sunrise that was partially hidden by a layer of fog. This is the view from the kitchen window.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
fog
,
sunrise
