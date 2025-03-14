Previous
In the fog by dide
Photo 4093

In the fog

We started the day with a beautiful sunrise that was partially hidden by a layer of fog. This is the view from the kitchen window.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact