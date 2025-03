In the Forest

We met Jodi and Quinn out at the forest this morning, so we could ride a nice circuit. It was ok for us with e-bikes, but a couple of hard hills for Jodi and Quinn. Quinn loves being on the bike and enjoyed a picnic with us and also throwing all the pine needles around. He saw an open horse float and called it a 'horse tunnel!' We rode from home and had a good 45 km ride. It has been pretty hot for autumn and still no rain.