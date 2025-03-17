Previous
The city by dide
The city

On a Monday night I head into the city so i can be there to look after Rudy and Ida on Tuesday. I go the evening before because otherwise I’d have to leave about 5 am! We had a little bit of rain today and I loved the muted light on the Sky Tower.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Dianne

