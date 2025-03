West Coast

Taking a break from the cycle ride the other day. This spot is near where the Waikato River heads out to sea. There were lots of boats heading out over the river bar and into the ocean.

On another note, we have had some nice rain today - helping to fill our water tanks, watering our young trees and also watering the 60 acres of grass seed that Josh has sown ready for winter feed for the heifers he grazes.