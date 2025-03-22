Previous
The helper by dide
Photo 4101

The helper

Two year old Ida helping fold the washing!
We’ve had a lovely autumn day and are staying at Ambury Regional Park. We cycled to Mt Roskill to watch Chad’s hockey, then on to Brooke’s to hang out with Ida for a while.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
