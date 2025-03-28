Sign up
Photo 4107
Off down the farm
Cute to see the cousins and Jodi heading off down the farm. Looks green here, but it’s only the kikuyu.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of them setting out for a walk on the farm. I love the dog patiently waiting for them to catch up ;-)
March 29th, 2025
