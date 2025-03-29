Previous
Baby sunflowers by dide
Photo 4108

Baby sunflowers

The kids enjoying picking some late sunflowers. Josh had a seed mix undersown in one paddock and autumn sunflowers are small and cute. Rudy was learning how to use the secateurs to cut the stalks.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

