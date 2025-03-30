Previous
Feijoas by dide
Photo 4109

Feijoas

We had some help gathering up the feijoas today. What better use for the dump truck?These two helpers are here for a few days and are getting pretty useful!
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 30th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love it
March 30th, 2025  
