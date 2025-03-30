Sign up
Previous
Photo 4109
Feijoas
We had some help gathering up the feijoas today. What better use for the dump truck?These two helpers are here for a few days and are getting pretty useful!
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
30th March 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
grandkids
,
feijoas
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 30th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love it
March 30th, 2025
