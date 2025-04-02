Sign up
Previous
Photo 4112
Toto
Toto stayed the past few days too. She loves the freedom to run and play with the kids in a bigger yard than she has at home. (Although the kids were getting annoyed with Toto and Tui as they kept pinching their sticks!)
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
4
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
dog
rural
farm
labradoodle
Maggiemae
ace
typical of a labradoodle! Seem to be so popular because of their looks but then the owner begins to realise the energy and disobedience common with this cross.
April 2nd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Awww! I am not a dog person (annoyingly allergic) but this just melted my heart and gave me a BIG smile. What a gorgeous dog and a lovely shot.
April 2nd, 2025
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
What a gorgeous cuddly teddy boy
April 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
That's funny
April 2nd, 2025
