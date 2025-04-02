Previous
Toto by dide
Photo 4112

Toto

Toto stayed the past few days too. She loves the freedom to run and play with the kids in a bigger yard than she has at home. (Although the kids were getting annoyed with Toto and Tui as they kept pinching their sticks!)
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
typical of a labradoodle! Seem to be so popular because of their looks but then the owner begins to realise the energy and disobedience common with this cross.
April 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Awww! I am not a dog person (annoyingly allergic) but this just melted my heart and gave me a BIG smile. What a gorgeous dog and a lovely shot.
April 2nd, 2025  
🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
What a gorgeous cuddly teddy boy
April 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
That's funny
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact