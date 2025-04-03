Previous
Grandaddy pine by dide
Photo 4113

Grandaddy pine

I do love the shape of trees, especially old gnarly ones like this. I found this one on a side road out by Grahams Beach while out riding my bike.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Dianne

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing tree, beautiful composition too.
April 4th, 2025  
