Photo 4113
Grandaddy pine
I do love the shape of trees, especially old gnarly ones like this. I found this one on a side road out by Grahams Beach while out riding my bike.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4114
photos
161
followers
111
following
1127% complete
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
22nd February 2025 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
pine
,
grahams-beach
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing tree, beautiful composition too.
April 4th, 2025
