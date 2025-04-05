Sign up
Previous
Photo 4115
Refelctions
Just playing with some reflections from the boat marina in Picton.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4115
photos
161
followers
111
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th February 2025 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
harbour
,
marina
,
picton
Diana
ace
Fabulous squiggly reflections and colours, so artsy!
April 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it ! such fabulous creation of reflections in the water , love the bright and vivid colours ! with the pop of red in contrast to all the green and blue ! fav
April 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 5th, 2025
