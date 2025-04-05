Previous
Refelctions by dide
Photo 4115

Refelctions

Just playing with some reflections from the boat marina in Picton.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Dianne

@dide
Diana
Fabulous squiggly reflections and colours, so artsy!
April 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Love it ! such fabulous creation of reflections in the water , love the bright and vivid colours ! with the pop of red in contrast to all the green and blue ! fav
April 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
April 5th, 2025  
